Ukraine Officials Inspect Mine Removal Equipment in Japan

Hokuto, Yamanashi Pref., Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainian government officials inspected land mine removal equipment displayed at an educational facility in Hokuto, Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan, on Tuesday.

Ukraine needs about 60 land mine removal machines and hopes to gain cooperation from Japan, said Stanislav Kulykivsky, head of the international technical assistance division at Ukraine's State Emergency Service.

He was among the nine officials of the State Emergency Service who visited the facility.

A land mine removal equipment maker briefed the Ukrainian officials on how Japan-made machines have been used abroad. The officials were also given an opportunity to try operating land mine removal equipment.

According to the State Emergency Service, areas contaminated by unexploded land mines and dud shells are believed to account for 30 pct of Ukraine's land.

