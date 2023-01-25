G-7 Foreign Chiefs Confirm Commitment on Winter Aid for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major countries and others discussed at an online meeting Tuesday how they can support Ukraine in the field of energy, confirming their commitment to continue helping the war-torn country survive this winter.

The meeting was cohosted by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joined the talks.

Hayashi explained Japan's provision of power generators and other support measures for Ukraine, where Russia continues to wage its war. Kuleba expressed his gratitude for the assistance.

