Japan, Cambodia Affirm Cooperation over Mine Removal in Ukraine

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi praised Cambodia's cooperation with his country in helping Ukraine clear land mines, when he held talks with his Cambodian counterpart, Prak Sokhonn, in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Hayashi also showed Tokyo's readiness to advance assistance to third countries over the mine removal effort.

In Cambodia, the Japanese government has been providing Ukrainian government officials training for removing land mines, based on the experience of mine clearance in the Southeast Asian county.

During the talks, Prak Sokhonn, who also serves as deputy prime minister of Cambodia, voiced support for Japan's national security strategy revised last month.

The ministers confirmed that the two countries will promote cooperation in the field of security. Hayashi said the two countries will reinforce collaboration to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region."

