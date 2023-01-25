Japan May Decide Lowering of COVID-19 Classification on Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering lowering the classification of COVID-19 under the infectious disease law to Category V from Category II on Friday, government sources have said.

Category II is the second highest on the five-tier system based on the severity of symptoms and transmissibility while diseases in Category V include seasonal flu.

The government is expected to implement the lowering around the holiday period in early May, according to the sources.

The planned lowering is being discussed by an expert panel of the health ministry. The panel is expected to conclude the talks on Friday morning, and the government is likely to decide the move at a meeting of its novel coronavirus response headquarters in the afternoon, the sources said.

Category II provides legal basis for administrative authorities to recommend hospitalization and declare a state of emergency or pre-emergency and for covering medical expenses with public funds. Category V does not have such legal ground.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]