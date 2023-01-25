Panasonic to End Production of Blu-Ray Discs for Recording

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp. has said it will terminate the production of Blu-ray Discs for recording in February.

All of such products sold on the open market will be subject to the production halt. No successor products will be released.

Panasonic said it found difficulty in continuing to secure profits amid falling demand for Blu-ray Discs.

The company started selling Blu-ray Discs for recording in 2006. Demand for the products has diminished, however, as hard disk drive capacity improved. The spread of a lifestyle in which people watch videos anytime and anywhere using devices such as smartphones was also behind the slumping sales of Blu-ray Discs.

Still, Panasonic said it will continue the production of Blu-ray recorders.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]