Heavy Snow Leaves Trains Stranded in Western Japan

Kyoto/Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Heavy snow left trains stranded in western Japan on Wednesday, while also causing flight cancellations and disrupting expressway traffic.

A total of 16 trains on West Japan Railway Co.'s <9021> Kyoto Line and Biwako Line were stranded between stations due to glitches at railroad switch points. Many people were locked temporarily in train cars, and passengers had to walk to nearby stations from at least three stranded trains.

The local fire department in the western Japan city of Kyoto took nine sick passengers to medical institutions from a train stranded near Yamashina Station in the city. None of them are in life-threatening condition.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference that one fatality due to the heavy snow and two fatalities with unconfirmed links to the snow had been reported by 9:30 a.m. Wednesday (12:30 a.m. GMT)

Japan Airlines <9201> canceled 177 flights, with the number of affected passengers reaching 8,600. All Nippon Airways had to cancel 111 flights, and 4,700 passengers were affected.

