Japan Govt Eyes New Body to Tackle Fake News
Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will create a new organization to tackle the dissemination of fake news and other false information, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday.
"The dissemination of false information poses a threat to universal values and may negatively affect the national security. The government as a whole will deal with it effectively," Matsuno told a press conference.
Japan's National Security Strategy, revised last month, includes a plan to set up a new structure within the government to collect and analyze false information.
