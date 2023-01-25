Japan Top Court Finds 2021 Lower House Poll Constitutional

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the House of Representatives election in October 2021 was constitutional in terms of vote-value disparity.

The top court's Grand Bench issued the ruling on a total of 16 lawsuits filed by two groups of lawyers who claimed that the general election for the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, violated the Constitution, which calls for the equality of votes, and demanded that results of the poll be nullified.

In the election, the maximum vote-value disparity stood at 2.08 times.

