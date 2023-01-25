Japan Restaurant Sales Up 13 Pct in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Restaurant sales in Japan in 2022 rose 13.3 pct from the previous year, the first increase in three years, the Japan Food Service Association said Wednesday.

The number of customers rose after COVID-19 restrictions were eased, and per-customer sales grew following menu price hikes.

The overall sales, however, were still down 5.8 pct from 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales at pubs and "izakaya" Japanese-style bars surged about 80 pct from 2021 but were 50 pct below the 2019 level. With big parties still largely avoided, demand was sluggish during the year-end party season.

Fast food restaurant sales gained 7.9 pct from 2021, up for the second consecutive year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]