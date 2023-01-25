Tokyo Reports 5,934 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 5,934 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Wednesday, down by 3,253 from a week before.

New fatalities totaled 25 among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital, the Tokyo metropolitan government said. The number of coronavirus patients with serious symptoms under Tokyo's criteria was unchanged from Tuesday at 34.

