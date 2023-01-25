Japan's Ex-PM Mori Says Russia's Defeat "Unthinkable"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--Russia's defeat in the war in Ukraine is "unthinkable," former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori said Wednesday.

"Such a situation could lead to something much worse," Mori said at a meeting of the Japan-India Association in Tokyo.

Mori expressed his doubt about incumbent Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's stance against Russia and support for Ukraine.

"We have made efforts (for the Japan-Russia relationship) thus far, so I wonder if it's right to place such emphasis on Ukraine," Mori argued.

Mori is known for his friendly relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has been tackling the two countries' row over four Russian-held islands that Japan calls its Northern Territories.

