TSE Transition Period to End in March 2025

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Stock Exchange said Wednesday that it plans to end the transition period for its market realignment in March 2025 for most listed companies.

The exchange, under the wing of Japan Exchange Group Inc. <8697>, is set to adopt the move after gaining approval from an expert panel.

Companies that do not meet the criteria for being listed on the TSE's three sections but are allowed to stay there under the transitional measure will need to take corrective steps before the period finishes.

Last April, the TSE reorganized its four market sections into three--the Prime top-tier section, the Standard section for midsize companies and the Growth section for startups.

Under the TSE's plan, companies that do not meet the requirements at the end of the transition period will be delisted after a one-year improvement period and six months of designation as an issue under supervision.

