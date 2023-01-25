New Baseball Field with Aquarium to Be Built in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings, the Yomiuri Giants professional baseball team and Yomiuri Land Co. said Wednesday that they will build a baseball ground with an aquarium attached in Tokyo.

The facilities will be built as part of an envisioned "Tokyo Giants Town" in the Tokyo city of Inagi.

Tokyo Giants Town will be located close to the Yomiuri Land amusement park, run by the subsidiary of Yomiuri Shimbun Holdings, a major newspaper publisher.

The ballpark is slated to open in March 2025. The grand opening of Tokyo Giants Town will be in fiscal 2026.

The ballpark with artificial grass will be used for training by the Yomiuri Giants and loaned out for industrial league baseball.

