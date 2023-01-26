Japan Electronics Union to Seek Pay Scale Hike of 7,000 Yen or More

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--The umbrella body for labor unions at Japanese electronics makers said Thursday that it plans to demand pay scale hikes of at least 7,000 yen a month in this year’s “shunto” labor-management negotiations.

The amount is up from 3,000 yen or more the Japanese Electrical, Electronic & Information Union sought in last year’s shunto talks.

Masashi Jinbo, head of the union’s central committee, told a news conference that he hopes the industry’s wage negotiations “will have a ripple effect on society.”

The group’s unified pay scale demand will be formalized at a meeting of the committee to be held in Tokyo later in the day.

The amount to be requested in this year’s negotiations is the highest in 25 years as the group aims to tackle soaring prices and boost the industry’s wage levels, which have remained low for a long period of time.

