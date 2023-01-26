Toyota to Promote Sato as President to Succeed Toyoda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> said Thursday it will promote Chief Branding Officer Koji Sato, 53, as its new president and CEO.

Incumbent President and CEO Akio Toyoda, 66, will step aside to the post of chairman of the board of directors.

The appointments will take effect after the leading Japanese automaker's regular general shareholders meeting in June.

