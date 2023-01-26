Japan Panel Members Call for Free COVID Shots to Continue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Many members of a Japanese health ministry panel of experts, at a meeting on Thursday, called for the continuation beyond March of the current system of offering free COVID-19 vaccinations.

Under the vaccination law, COVID-19 shots will be given for free until March. The government is planning to continue this system for the time being from April.

The government is considering limiting free shots to people at higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms or charging fees for some shots after it downgrades the classification of COVID-19 under the infectious disease law.

At the day's panel meeting, several members said it is better to keep the current vaccination system in place for around a year while addressing remaining issues such as the possible pricing of vaccinations.

Meanwhile, the panel's members were divided over the frequency of vaccinations, with some claiming that at least one shot per year is necessary, and others backing at least two shots per year.

