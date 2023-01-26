Japan Reports Some 60,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 60,130 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down by some 35,700 from a week before.

The number of very ill coronavirus patients dropped by 28 from Wednesday to 585. New COVID-19 deaths came to 316.

In Tokyo, new infection cases fell by 2,658 from a week before to 5,061, while new deaths totaled 22.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria fell by three from Wednesday to 31.

