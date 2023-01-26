Kishida's Son Used Official Car for Sightseeing: Magazine Report

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's eldest son and secretary, Shotaro, used an official car for sightseeing while accompanying the prime minister on his recent overseas visit, a weekly magazine reported on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki told a press conference the same day that the government will investigate the reported use of an official car in London and Paris.

Earlier this month, Kishida visited five countries including the United States, Britain and France. According to the weekly Shukan Shincho, Shotaro used an official car of the Japanese Embassy in Britain to visit Buckingham Palace and an old department store in London.

According to Isozaki, the use of government vehicles by people related to the prime minister's foreign visits when they are not with the prime minister is limited to cases considered necessary in view of the nature and importance of their work.

