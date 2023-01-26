Fighter Jet Drills Boost Japan-India Cooperation: ASDF

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Fighter jet drills between Japan and India conducted until Thursday have boosted the two countries' cooperation to a higher level, Air Self-Defense Force Chief of Staff Shunji Izutsu said.

"We've managed to raise the collaboration between Japan and India, which are in a special strategic partnership, to new heights" through the first joint drills in Japan between the ASDF and the Indian Air Force, Gen. Izutsu told a regular press conference.

He expressed an eagerness to hold similar exercises in India.

The latest drills ran from Jan. 17 at the ASDF Hyakuri base in Ibaraki Prefecture, near Tokyo.

The exercises involved 12 aircraft--India's Su-30 and the ASDF's F-15 and F-2. Participants practiced intercepting intruding planes and engaging in dogfights.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]