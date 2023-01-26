Japan to Lower COVID-19 Classification May 8

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to lower the classification of COVID-19 under the infectious disease law May 8, government sources said Thursday.

The government will decide to reclassify the disease from Category II to Category V, the same as seasonal flu, at a meeting of its COVID-19 response headquarters Friday afternoon.

It will also consider relaxing face-mask guidance.

May 8 is the first business day after Japan's Golden Week holiday period from late April.

The health ministry is expected to gather opinions from experts on the changes at a meeting of its infectious disease panel Friday morning.

