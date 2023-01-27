Robbery Group Mastermind Mentally Oppressed Subordinate Perpetrator

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Most of the members of a criminal group suspected of committing robberies and burglaries across Japan since last year were scouted through social media posts offering "dark" illegal part-time jobs with high rewards, according to investigative sources.

A suspected perpetrator who has been arrested over a robbery case in the suburban Tokyo city of Inagi suggested to investigators that he had been mentally oppressed by a presumed mastermind. "You won't be able to get out once you join (the group). Don't apply thoughtlessly," the police warned.

The Metropolitan Police Department of Tokyo has arrested suspects who allegedly broke into a house in Inagi in October last year, assaulted residents and robbed them of some 35 million yen in cash.

The suspects are believed to have joined the group after responding to Twitter or Instagram posts offering "high-income part-time jobs" and have been told to switch to the Telegram communication app, messages on which are said to be difficult to track down.

They were asked to send photos of their faces and driver's licenses, which were apparently used to verify their identities and addresses.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]