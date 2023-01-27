Kishida Vows to Make Pregnancy-Childbirth Benefits Permanent

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Friday to make new pregnancy and childbirth benefits worth 100,000 yen permanent.

"It's important to keep (the measure) in place. We'll secure a stable financial source for its steady implementation," Kishida told a meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

Kishida also promised to continue diplomatic efforts to improve the country's relations with China and South Korea, which have been strained over historical grievances and other issues.

Japan will keep in close touch with South Korea to bring relations between the two countries back on track and develop them further, Kishida said.

He said Tokyo will continue dialogue with Beijing at various levels to maintain the positive momentum from his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping last November, while calling for responsible actions by Beijing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]