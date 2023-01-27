Japan Bans Tear Gas Exports to Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has decided additional sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, such as a ban on exports of tear gas and robots that could be used to strengthen Russian forces, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said Friday.

Also as part of the fresh sanctions, Japan will freeze assets held by 36 more people and three more groups including Russian cabinet ministers, relatives of Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and pro-Russian individuals in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Exports to Moscow Aviation Institute and 48 other organizations will be prohibited.

"We will keep powerful sanctions on Russia in place and continue providing robust support to Ukraine, in cooperation with the international community including our Group of Seven partners," Kihara told a press conference.

Japan holds this year's presidency of the forum of the seven major countries. The G-7 members other than Japan are Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States plus the European Union.

