Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess Visit Flower Exhibition in Tokyo

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their second daughter, Princess Kako, visited a flower exhibition in Tokyo on Friday.

At the event, one of Japan's largest flower exhibitions, Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and Princess Kako smiled as they admired roses and Western orchids that received special awards in a competition.

When shown ornamental cabbages by an attendant, the Crown Prince said: "You can eat ornamental cabbage. It's delicious."

The exhibition was held after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was the first time that Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and Princess Kako have visited the exhibition together. In 2020, Princess Kako viewed the exhibition alone.

