Kunio Suzuki, Ex-Head of Nationalist Group Issuikai, Dies at 79

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Kunio Suzuki, a former head of Japanese nationalist group Issuikai, died of aspiration pneumonia at a Tokyo hospital on Jan. 11. He was 79.

Suzuki joined newspaper publisher Sankei Shimbun Co. after dropping out of a graduate school of Waseda University in 1970. In 1972, he established Issuikai and became its leader. He has served as the group's adviser since 1999.

Suzuki was called a "new right-wing" polemicist for his activities that were not bound by the established right wing. He appeared in many television programs.

He was also known as a combat sports commentator.

