Japan Health Ministry Panel OKs Abortion Pill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--An advisory panel to Japan's health ministry on Friday agreed to approve an abortion pill, the first drug in the country for the medical termination of pregnancies.

While abortion pills are available in at least 65 countries and regions, surgical abortion is the only method currently available in Japan to terminate pregnancy.

An experts' panel of the Pharmaceutical Affairs and Food Sanitation Council agreed to approve the pill. But another panel of the council will consider whether to approve it after a public comment period in February.

The ministry said careful deliberations are necessary for the pill as it attracts much attention.

Even if the pill is approved, it can be administered for the time being only at hospitals where appropriate steps can be taken during emergencies after being checked by designated doctors under the maternal protection law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]