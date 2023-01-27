Japan Reports Some 54,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 53,863 new coronavirus cases Friday, down by some 28,000 from a week before.

The number of very ill patients fell by 28 from Thursday to 557. New COVID-19 deaths numbered 344.

New infection cases in Tokyo dropped by some 2,300 week on week to 4,297, while new fatalities totaled 25.

The number of patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria grew by two from Thursday to 33.

