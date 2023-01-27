Japan Decides to Lower COVID-19 Classification May 8

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided to lower the classification of COVID-19 under the infectious disease law, at a meeting of its novel coronavirus response headquarters Friday.

COVID-19 is set to be reclassified from Category II to Category V, the same as for seasonal flu, on May 8, the first business day after Japan's Golden Week holiday period from late April.

The reclassification marks a big step toward the full normalization of social and economic activities, more than three years after the virus started to spread in Japan.

Still, the government plans to continue covering medical expenses of COVID-19 patients with public funds for the time being. A shift to the regular system requiring out-of-pocket payments will be implemented gradually in the future.

The government also plans to review special medical fees for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, hoping to present details of planned changes in early March.

