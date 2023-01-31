Japan Govt to Require Inland Fish Farmers to Register

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will require inland fish farmers to register the species they cultivate and some other details, starting in April, after an increasing number of companies entered the business in recent years.

The government plans to introduce the registration system on April 1.

Companies already engaging in inland fish farming will be required to register by June 30, given them three months for the transition to the new system.

The introduction of the registration system is designed to understand the real picture of inland fish farming as the government aims to help it develop into a growth industry.

Expectations are high for inland fish farming against a background of faltering fishery production reflecting declines in fisheries resources.

