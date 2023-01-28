U.S., Japan, Netherlands Reach Chip Accord against China: Report

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--The United States, Japan and the Netherlands have agreed to impose a certain restriction on the sale of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg reported Friday.

Senior U.S., Japanese and Dutch government officials met in Washington on Friday to discuss restrictions on the export of semiconductors, which are becoming increasingly important for economic security.

They shared concerns over China's strategy to advance its military buildup by using cutting-edge technologies, informed sources said.

In October last year, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden decided to significantly strengthen its restrictions on exports of semiconductors and chip manufacturing equipment to China, and set a goal of forming a multilateral framework to contain the country.

Earlier this month, Biden held separate talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, raising issues related to Chinese threats. Biden has also sought cooperation from Taiwan and South Korea.

