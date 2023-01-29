Some TSE Prime Firms Mull Shifting to Standard Section

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Some companies currently listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top Prime section are considering shifting to the lower Standard section, with the deadline set at March 2025 for meeting the Prime listing criteria.

The TSE is now slated to end in March 2025 a transition period during which even companies not meeting the Prime criteria are allowed to remain in the section.

The TSE is planning to delist Prime companies if they fail to meet the criteria at the end of the business year after the end of the transition period. The fate of companies whose business year ends every March would be determined at the end of March 2026.

To avoid being delisted, some Prime companies are considering shifting to the Standard section with looser criteria.

Of the current Prime firms, 269 were yet to meet the Prime criteria at the end of December 2022. But nearly 80 pct of them are expected to clear the criteria by March 2026.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]