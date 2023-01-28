Japan Logs 54,845 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 54,845 on Saturday, about 10,000 fewer than a week earlier.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country fell by 24 from the previous day to 533, while 252 new deaths were reported among infected people.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government confirmed 4,515 new infections on Saturday, down by some 2,000 from a week before.

The Japanese capital logged 25 new COVID-19 fatalities, while the number of patients with severe symptoms under its criteria fell by three from the previous day to 30.

