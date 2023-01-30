Kids in Brazil Try On Japan-Developed Prosthetic Legs at Event

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Physically unimpaired children and others in Sao Paulo had an experience of wearing prosthetic legs developed by a Japanese company at a trial session held at Japan House, a Japanese government-run public relations hub, in the Brazilian city on Saturday.

The session, held along with a related workshop, was organized by Ken Endo, CEO of the Tokyo-based prosthetic leg developer and manufacturer, Xiborg.

Endo, 44, a leading expert on the development of prosthetic legs for athletes, is on a weeklong visit to Sao Paulo, meeting with officials of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee as well as Paralympians and children with disabilities in the South American country.

A 10-year-old boy from Sao Paulo who participated in the trial session with his parents said he got tired because the prosthetic leg he tried on for the first time was very heavy. He said the experience allowed him to realize that people without legs are going through a lot of trouble. The boy also saw a Paralympics-related exhibition set up at the venue and said he thought the Paralympics is as great as the Olympics.

Endo said he was impressed with the enthusiasm for sports for the disabled by the government of Brazil, a Paralympics superpower. At the same time, Endo said he felt that many children and others in Brazil with disabilities are not using prosthetics that fit their bodies well.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]