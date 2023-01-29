Japan Confirms 44,294 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 44,294 on Sunday, down by about 20,000 from a week before.

The nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients decreased by 11 from the previous day to 522, while 191 new deaths were reported among patients.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government newly confirmed 3,427 people as positive for COVID-19 on the day, down by 1,683 from a week earlier.

The Japanese capital logged 21 new COVID-19 deaths, while recognizing 30 infected people with severe symptoms under its criteria.

