Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government newly confirmed 3,427 people as positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, down by 1,683 from a week earlier.

The Japanese capital logged 21 new deaths among COVID-19 patients on the day, while recognizing 30 infected people with severe symptoms under its criteria.

