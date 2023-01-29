Women's Economic Independence to Be Discussed at G-7 Meeting in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Women's economic independence and gender inequality will be the two main topics of a meeting in Japan in June of women's empowerment ministers from the Group of Seven major countries, Japanese minister Masanobu Ogura said Sunday.

Ogura, who will chair the G-7 ministerial meeting, was speaking to reporters after visiting the meeting's planned venue in the city of Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture.

Asked about calls, including from within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, for scrapping the income-related restrictions on child benefits, Ogura said, "We'll listen to opinions from the Diet and parties and make efforts to have better discussions."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]