2 Men in Cardiopulmonary Arrest after Avalanche in Nagano

Nagano, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Two men were found in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest Monday after an avalanche hit the village of Otari, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, the previous day, local police said.

The two were found buried 20-30 centimeters under snow near the avalanche site.

The police will work on confirming the identities of the two, assuming that they are two male foreign nationals who were missing after the avalanche. Twelve police officers engaged in the search for the missing from Monday morning.

The avalanche occurred on the eastern slope of Mount Hakuba Norikura in Otari, at a point some 2,100 meters above sea level, around 2:30 p.m. Sunday (5:30 a.m. GMT).

According to a local police station, five foreign citizens who were doing backcountry skiing or other activities in an area outside a ski resort were caught in the avalanche.

