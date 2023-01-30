Japan Logs Some 400,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 406,952 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, down by 220,289 from the prior week.

Japan's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 32,478,001 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo reported the largest number of weekly new cases, at 33,217, followed by Osaka in western Japan, at 27,524, Aichi in central Japan, at 26,719, and Kanagawa, south of Tokyo, at 23,707.

The country's total death toll among COVID-19 patients grew by 2,213 from a week before to 67,884.

