Tokyo's Net Population Inflow Grows Sharply in 2022

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo saw its net population inflow grow for the first time in three years in 2022, with the pace of inflow accelerating sharply, the internal affairs ministry said Monday.

The Japanese capital had a net population inflow of 38,023, up from 5,433 in 2021, the lowest level since the start of comparable records in 2014, according to a ministry report based on the country's basic resident registry.

Flows of population to Tokyo apparently started to accelerate after COVID-19 restrictions on people's movements were relaxed.

Migration to Tokyo has not returned to prepandemic levels, but it may accelerate as Japan is reopening its economy and society.

Tokyo's net population inflow stood at around 70,000 to 80,000 annually until 2019, before falling to 31,125 in 2020.

