More Data Fraudulently Accessed at Kansai Electric

Osaka, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> said Monday that 1,013 people, including its employees, fraudulently accessed information on 40,806 household customers of so-called power producers and suppliers, or PPS, between April and Dec. 19 last year.

The data in question was held by Kansai Transmission and Distribution Inc., a unit of the major power supplier, based in Osaka, western Japan.

Previously, Kansai Electric said that 726 people, including its employees, fraudulently viewed information on 14,805 household customers in the three months from September last year.

On Monday, the companies reported the additional findings to the industry ministry's Electricity and Gas Market Surveillance Commission and the government's Personal Information Protection Commission.

Information on corporate customers of PPS held by the subsidiary may also have been accessed by Kansai Electric employees.

