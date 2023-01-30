Vehicle Production in Japan Falls for 4th Year in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Vehicle production in Japan by eight major domestic automakers declined for the fourth consecutive year in 2022 due to semiconductor shortages, data from the companies showed Monday.

The eight firms' domestic vehicle output fell 0.1 pct from the year before to 7.38 million units.

Production at industry leader Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> decreased 7.7 pct to 2.65 million units, its second lowest figure after 2.48 million units marked in 1976. Chip shortages hit hard Lexus luxury vehicles especially.

Daihatsu Motor Co. and Mazda Motor Corp. <7261> also logged lower vehicle production in 2022.

Overseas production by the eight automakers rose 2.6 pct to 16.58 million units, led by a record high of 6.37 million units at Toyota. The companies' global production grew 1.8 pct to 23.97 million units.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]