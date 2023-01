Japan Confirms 20,830 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 20,830 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, about 10,800 lower than a week before.

The number of severe COVID-19 cases rose by nine from Sunday to 531, while 255 new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 1,818 new cases were reported, a decrease of 859 from a week earlier. Twenty new deaths were confirmed, while the number of severe cases rose by two from Sunday to 32.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]