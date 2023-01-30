Ex-GSDF Member Launches Damages Lawsuit over Sexual Abuse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--A former Ground Self-Defense Force member filed Monday a 7.5-million yen damages lawsuit against the Japanese government and five former GSDF colleagues over a sexual assault case.

At a press conference after filing the suit with Yokohama District Court, 23-year-old Rina Gonoi said, "I have become doubtful that they really regret what they have done."

"I want to pave the way for changing the SDF's organizational culture through the lawsuit, on top of making the five take responsibility for their actions," she said.

Gonoi claimed that she suffered emotional pain due to several acts of abuse inflicted by the five, including being pushed down with their crotches pressed against her, in August 2021, when she was stationed at Camp Koriyama in Fukushima Prefecture.

She also noted that the GSDF failed to conduct a sufficient investigation and take adequate preventive measures despite her complaints about the sexual assaults.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]