Toyota Labor Union to Seek Smaller Bonuses

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp.'s <7203> labor union plans to demand annual bonuses equivalent to 6.7 months' salary in this year's "shunto" spring wage talks, after seeking 6.9 months last year, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

Toyota Motor Workers' Union came up with the lower demand for bonuses as the auto giant expects a year-on-year decline in profit for the current year through March.

The union will present its requests for the 2023 shunto talks to the management side on Feb. 15.

The labor union plans to make separate wage hike demands for 15 types of jobs and grades, seeking to raise wages especially for younger employees, seasonal workers and part-timers.

The union will refrain from disclosing whether to request a pay scale hike as it did in the past two years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]