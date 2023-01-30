Tokyo Disneyland Operator to Raise Wages by 7 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co. <4661>, the operator of the Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea theme parks, said Monday that it will raise wages for its employees by an average of around 7 pct, effective on April 1.

Some 21,800 workers, including part-timers known as cast members, will be subject to the wage increases. It will be the first time for Oriental Land to raise wages across the board since April 2017.

Following the hikes, the starting monthly salary for a new full-time employee will be raised by 20,000 yen to 238,000 yen. The hourly wage for a cast member will be increased by 80 yen to between 1,140 yen and 1,530 yen.

Oriental Land decided to raise wages "with a view to ensuring that employees can work with a sense of security and unleash their respective potential to an even greater degree," according to a statement released on its website.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of 60,062 million yen for April-December last year, marking the first profit for the nine-month period in three years. It posted a loss of 1,152 million yen for the same period of 2021.

