Philippines Hoping to Process "Luffy" Handover by Next Week

Manila, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla of the Philippines has voiced hope for quickly processing the requested handover to Japan of a Japanese individual detained in the Manila metropolitan area who is believed to be one of suspected ringleaders using the name "Luffy" behind a string of robberies across Japan.

Remulla said Monday that the Philippines hopes to handle the issue before President Ferdinand Marcos' visit to Japan that is planned for next week.

On Monday afternoon, officials of the Philippines Department of Justice and the Japanese Embassy in Manila held talks, during which the Japanese side requested the handover the Japanese individual, Yuki Watanabe, and three others, according to the minister.

Marcos is expected to visit Japan Feb. 8-12.

Watanabe, arrested by the Philippines authorities in April 2021, and the others detained in the Southeast Asian country face arrest warrants from Japanese police for alleged theft.

