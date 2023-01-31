Kishida Son Bought Souvenirs for Ministers during Official Trip on Behalf of PM

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday that he received a souvenir from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that was bought by Kishida's eldest son, Shotaro, a secretary to the prime minister, during the father's recent official overseas trip.

The top government spokesman revealed this at a press conference. But he refrained from disclosing what the gift was, saying that it is "a personal matter."

Another cabinet minister received a tie from the prime minister, according to sources familiar with the matter.

A Japanese weekly magazine has reported that Shotaro used an official car for sightseeing and shopping for souvenirs while accompanying the prime minister on his tour of five North American and European countries in mid-January.

Among other cabinet members, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and transport minister Tetsuo Saito have admitted receiving gifts from the prime minister, but declined to share details, saying that it is a private matter. Justice Minister Ken Saito has refused to disclose whether he received a souvenir, noting that it is not something related to the administration of legal affairs for which he is responsible.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]