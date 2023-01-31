Egg Wholesale Prices Hit 37-Year High in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Egg wholesale prices hit a 37-year high in the Tokyo area on Tuesday due to a series of outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza at large-scale farms for egg-laying hens across Japan.

The standard wholesale price of eggs rose 15 yen from the previous day to 305 yen per kilogram, the highest level for January since 1986, egg seller JA.Z-Tamago Co. said.

The bird flu outbreaks led to supply shortages of eggs for businesses. Convenience store chain Seven-Eleven Japan Co. said on Tuesday that it has suspended sales of some egg items.

Egg wholesale prices are usually high every December. But the latest price has already topped 300 yen, marked in late December 2022.

Seventy cases of bird flu outbreaks have been reported 25 of the country's 47 prefectures this season. Some 12.35 million poultry, including over 11 million egg-laying hens, have been culled so far.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]