Japan Finance Ministry Ups Economic Views on 5 Regions

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Finance Ministry raised its economic assessments for five of the country's 11 regions in a quarterly report released Tuesday.

The five are Chugoku, Shikoku, Kyushu, Fukuoka and Okinawa. The views on the six others were kept intact.

The ministry also maintained the overall assessment that the country's economy is picking up moderately.

The latest report noted that production is becoming sluggish due to rising costs and supply-side constraints, while pointing out that the employment situation is improving thanks to the resumption of economic activities.

On the economic outlook, the report called for paying attention to rising prices and supply-side constraints, as well as the implications of financial and capital market developments and of the spread of COVID-19 in China.

