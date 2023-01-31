Philippines to Hand Over Detainee over Robberies in Japan Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Philippine Department of Justice will hand over to Japanese authorities on Wednesday one of four Japanese detainees suspected of being involved in a string of recent robberies in Japan, it was learned on Tuesday.

The department is also planning to extradite one of the remaining three on Friday. The four are currently held at an immigration facility in Manila.

The one to be extradited on Wednesday is believed to be Kiyoto Imamura, 38. It remains to be seen whether the other, expected to be handed over on Friday, will be Yuki Watanabe, 38, who is believed to be one of the alleged ringleaders called "Luffy" in the recent robberies.

Philippine Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla said Tuesday that lawsuits in which three of the four are charged in the Southeast Asian country will not be an obstacle to their handover to Japanese authorities.

The Philippine side is planning to extradite all the four before President Ferdinand Marcos visits Japan from Feb. 8.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]